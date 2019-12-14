For those getting ready to get a Christmas tree this weekend, gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has some last-minute tips fo make sure you get the best tree.

When looking for a Christmas tree:

Know what size tree you want before you go shopping.

Lift and see how heavy the tree is. You want a tree that's really saturated with water and isn’t dry.

Check to see if the tree drops needles. If it does, move on.

Noble Fir’s are the “Cadillac of trees," according to Ciscoe. They’re more expensive and slower to grow but will give a full and beautiful appearance.

Make sure wherever you buy gives the trunk a fresh cut

Put your tree in water within an hour of the cut, otherwise, the cut will close and be harder to feed.

Use hot tap water first to help dissolve the sap on the end of the trunk. Cold water is fine after as long as the well is never completely empty.

