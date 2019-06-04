SEATTLE — Several woman were honored at the annual Champion Awards in Seattle Thursday night.

Among the honorees were Laura Espriu who empowers women in the Latina community through her group "Latinas in Seattle". Shellie Willis, an African American veteran and military wife, helps female veterans transition into civilian life. Mar Brettmann helps businesses like hotels, spot the signs of trafficking.

The Female Founders Alliance launched the Champion Awards for the first time last year as a way of putting champions of women in the spotlight.

Leslie Feinzaig, Founder/CEO and Laura Espriu, the Unsung Hero award recipient, stopped by Take 5 to share a few stories behind the honorees. And Espriu gave her take on how women can build confidence.

1. Focus on your strengths

2. Re-frame failure

3. Embrace Feedback

