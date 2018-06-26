The Color Purple makes its way to the Paramount Theatre June 27 - July 1 in Seattle. The award-winning musical follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman living in the South in the early to mid-20th century.

We caught up with N'Jameh Camaran, one of the actors in the musical, to talk about her role and the takeaways from the show.

Tell us your role in The Color Purple and how you came to be part of this award-winning musical.

I play Nettie, who is the younger sister of Celie. My agent called and said that casting would like to see me audition for Nettie. My mind was completely anticipating getting cast for another show, and the audition for The Color Purple came as a surprise. During my callback, John Doyle, the show’s director, asked me about my work with the Ubuntu Theater Project (in Oakland, CA) and we had a wonderful conversation in the room. After the callback, I left for Singapore, and my agent called me then to tell me I was offered the role.

How does it feel to be part of one of the greatest revivals ever?

It feels amazing! The original Color Purple tour that came to Chicago in 2008 was the first professional musical I’d ever seen. It’s great to do this revival exactly ten years later and take the show full circle with its impact on my life.

How does the musical translate from the book or the film?

I always like to focus on how it translates from the book because that’s where the movie got its translation from. That’s the show's Bible, if you will, and purely Alice Walker. It translates from the book in that it centers around Celie’s journey and less so on the nuances of the individual stories that surround her. The musical does a great job of taking you through a rollercoaster of human expectations, hopes, pleas and desires that Alice Walker helps the reader uncover in her novel.

How do you think The Color Purple taps into today's society?

I actually think today’s society taps into The Color Purple. Alice Walker wrote this without the Me Too movement in mind. It’s insane how eerily relevant movements like this are.

What makes this show so timeless?

It’s abilities to tap into the human experiences of forgiveness, faith and desire.

What role would you like to be in if you couldn't be in the one you're in now...and why?

One of the producers! I could talk about the show and invest in a phenomenal project.

I love what Nettie stands for and her connection to her sister. As the tour has gone on, I feel a stronger bond with Adrianna Hicks (“Celie”) and that has grown organically. We are able to tap into a sisterly bond that influences our chemistry on stage. I’m thrilled about it.

The Color Purple is at The Paramount Theatre through July 1.

