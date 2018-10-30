President Donald Trump said he wants to end "birthright citizenship" in the United States, claiming we are the only ones in the world still allowing it. However, that may not be as simple as signing an executive order.

Birthright citizenship goes back 150 years to the late 1800's and was primarily designed to grant legal status to newly freed slaves. A key part of this was equal protection under the law for all people.

What it means in 2018 is if anyone steps foot on U.S. soil and has a child, that child is granted U.S. citizenship. Some argue the 14th Amendment should only apply to citizens and legal permanent residents – not undocumented immigrants.

The president made a few assertions that raised eyebrows:

1. He can change the Constitution via executive order.

2. We are the only country in the world that allows birthright citizenship.

So can this be changed through executive order? Technically, no. A change to the Constitution actually requires a two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate.Or two-thirds of state legislatures can call for a constitutional convention.

In fact, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday he would sue the federal government if Trump attempted to change this law via executive order.

Now to the second question: Are we the only country in the world that allows people born on our soil to become citizens? The answer is no. Thirty other countries allow this, including Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. We are however one of few developing countries with the policy.

In the last 20 years, Australia, Ireland, and France have all repealed birthright laws.

The Supreme Court has cited the 14th Amendment in several high profile cases beyond citizenship.

In the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case the court overturned separate but equal citing the equal protection clause of 14th Amendment. On the issue of abortion it was used in Roe Vs Wade. And it even came up in a same-sex marriage case in 2015.

