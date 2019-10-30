Azrael Early turns 9 next week. Like most kids his age, the Bremerton boy loves Halloween, especially since it falls so close to his birthday.

Azrael has been battling brain and spine cancer since 2017. He's too weak to go trick-or-treating, but he asked his mom if he could pass out candy to other kids this year.

His mom Jessie put a post on Facebook hoping to get some neighborhood kids to stop by on Halloween.

The post "kind of exploded," Jessie said. People started reaching out and Azrael's wish went viral.

The family even heard from people out-of-state. Someone in San Diego sent them candy to pass out.

Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler reached out and suggested Azrael set up a booth at the community trick-or-treat event.

Azrael has been working hard to decorate his booth. He hopes you'll visit him on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

The booth is located at 302 Pacific Avenue, across from Toro Lounge, from 5 to 7 p.m.