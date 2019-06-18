Founders of The Academy for Creating Excellence (ACE) make one thing clear: Failure is simply a learning opportunity.

Their work with young men of color in Seattle and South King County focuses on success. The founders drive their message with each interaction, especially as they expose the young men to new environments and skills.

"Within failure is an opportunity to learn and get better," said ACE co-founder Willie Seals.

ACE serves diverse young men ages 10-21. The core curriculum is centered around the values of self-efficacy, identity, and personal leadership development.

Co-founder CJ Dancer said, "A lot of times, it's about exposure. When you're growing up, you go towards what you see and what you know. Our whole thing is to get students outside of that comfort and start to see other activities and other opportunities for them."

The students say the program has helped them make better choices in life and taught them how to lead. The young men said some of their favorite experiences were visiting Amazon and Blue Origin.

You can help ACE's mission by donating or by offering a learning experience for the group to attend. Learn more here.