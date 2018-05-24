Welcome to North Bend! It's the latest stop in our Take 5 series: Best of the 'Burbs

1.) It's a small town! Just 4.31 square-miles

2.) North Bend was officially incorporated in 1909, known for logging, sawmill, agriculture and dairy farming

3.) North Bend is not its first name. The town was originally platted by a landowner as Snoqualmie in 1889. Then it became Snoqualmie Falls the same year, but railways didn't want to confuse people. So it was renamed Mountain View, but the Post Office said that already existed in northern Whatcom County. So the town was renamed yet again to North Bend, a tribute to the north bend of the Snoqualmie River.

4.) House-hunters: Zillow says the median house price is $229,000, up nearly 8 percent in the last year

5.) North Bend's Twede's Cafe is the setting for the Double R Diner in Twin Peaks

Bonus fact:

Popular hiking spot Mount Si towers over the town of North Bend. Seattleites can now hop a bus from the city to the trailhead

