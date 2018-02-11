Jake's cafe

Jake's is the cozy throwback diner you've been looking for -- small in size, but big in portions! The chefs make their own potato chips and french fries. They're known for a good breakfast steak. Oh, and the pancakes are HUGE!

Antique Shops

Take a trip down memory lane by visiting one of Snohomish's many antique shops.

Thomas Family Farms

There's no better time to visit one of Snohomish's many farms then the fall. At Thomas Family Farms, they transform the property into a fall wonderland during the day and into a haunted party at night. Zombie paintball, escape rooms, and haunted hayrides are a few of the activities that thousands of people come to enjoy each year.

Skydive Snohomish

Travel Channel named Snohomish one of the nine best places to go skydiving in the world. If you're interested, you'll want to check out Skydive Snohomish. It's located at historic Harvey Field and is family owned and operated.

Oxford Saloon

Established in 1910, the Oxford Saloon is a historic restaurant with a haunted history. It's even been named Washington's most haunted place! In 2005, the Washington State Ghost Society performed several investigations at the saloon, which offers an old-fashioned vibe and a variety of comfort food.

© 2018 KING