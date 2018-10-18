A new matchmaking app makes its official Seattle debut this week, and it's not what you might think.

Michelle Kennedy is behind the dating apps "Badoo" and "Bumble." But after having her son a few years ago, she discovered meeting fellow moms was nearly as challenging as the dating world.

She says she had a great group of friends, but none of them were having kids at the same time.

"We all hear the phrase 'it takes a village to raise a child' and I was like, where's my village? I don't have that support network,” said Kennedy. “And so, I suppose it felt like a natural progression to take the algorithms we use for dating and apply it to women who are mothers."

The "Peanut" app aims to help moms build a community of support by connecting women one-on-one. It also offers a broader platform, through Peanut Pages, for local moms to share advice, ask questions, and forge friendships. That's why the focus isn't just on the "mom" identity.

"We really thought about the journey, about not just being a mom but about the woman you are,” said Kennedy. What are you interested in? What do you do? What stage of life are you at? We use that information to make sure we match people based on those interests and similarities."

Unlike Tinder, the dating app to which Peanut is often compared, outright rejection has been taken off the table to keep things positive. If a mama is suggested to you as a potential connection, you can swipe up to "wave" at her; or down to say, "maybe later."

The Peanut app is free. Click here to learn more.

