Every night leading up to Christmas, hundreds of young performers put on a magical holiday show in downtown Bellevue. Snowflake Lane has put together the winter parade outside of Bellevue Square for 18 years.

The 20-minute show includes a performance by local teens dancing and drumming between NE 4th and NE 8th Streets.

The event's organizers estimate more than 400,000 people attended Snowflake Lane last year.

Snowflake Lane is free and all ages are welcome. Celebrate the holiday season on the Eastside with falling snow, music, and a nightly parade at 7 p.m.

