TACOMA, Wash. — It was not enough for Kabby Mitchell III to make history in the Pacific Northwest. The dancer made a decision to share his gifts and help create opportunities for future dancers.

Mitchell, who was the first black company member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Klair Etheride co-founded the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.). It's a school for marginalized children in the Tacoma area to have dance training in the performing arts.

"We saw a need for children of color with a lack of funding. They were going into schools and weren't being corrected. They weren't advancing. They weren't growing, " said Etheridge.

Mitchell died before T.U.P.A.C. officially opened. But his legacy lives on through the dozens of children who are already learning and growing in the arts.

