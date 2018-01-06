With swim suit season right around the corner, people are looking for ways to get in shape. If you’re not a fan of the gym, look no further than goat yoga!

It’s exactly what it sounds like – you do yoga while goats wander among the yoga participants.

KING 5 resident millennial Jordan Wilkerson wanted Gen Xer Stephen Kilbreath to try a fitness craze that’s trending with millennials.

If you’re looking to give it a whirl, The Wobbly Ranch is located in Snohomish, and the cost covers the food for the rescued goats.

