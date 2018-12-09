Michelle Li is a host on Take 5, which airs every weekday at 4 p.m. on KING 5. Michelle and husband are expecting a baby soon, and she's sharing their journey to parenthood:

I am going to have my first baby in just a few weeks, and learning how to do anything is slightly overwhelming. I am so excited, but at the same time, I'm nervous that I'm going to do everything wrong.

I mean, I'm sure that's what a lot of new parents think, right?

It took us nine years to even get pregnant, and thanks to science and technology, we're having our first baby boy after many infertility treatments. I'm adopted, so I am a proponent of adoption, but I am thrilled right now to have a biological connection to someone in my family, too.

So, I don't want to mess this up.

Let's talk about classes. Lately, I've been going to Swedish for its childbirth and parenting classes. There are classes all over the area run by various organizations, but we chose Swedish because it is also where we're planning on giving birth.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

First of all, I'm impressed by how many classes there are -- from conscious fathering to childbirth preparation to car seat safety and CPR. In many ways I believe that a lot of parenting comes naturally, but at the same time, I like having the extra support with classes and learning about the latest research and data in a classroom setting. I like showing up and learning because I fall asleep every time I read a parenting book. I just know what works for my brain.

So, back to swaddling.

View this post on Instagram

Who won the swaddle-off? Yours truly! Can’t wait to meet Michelle’s baby boy in 7 weeks!

A post shared by Mimi Jung (@mimijungking5) on Sep 12, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

My husband Jim and I recently went to the Lytle Center to learn some baby basics. I've heard of swaddling, I knew what it was, but I haven't ever needed to actually swaddle a baby. Swaddling is the art of snugly wrapping a baby in a blanket for security and warmth, but it can also keep your baby calm, just like he was in utero. And parents will tell you to keep the swaddle tight so you don't get any jailbreaks! I also like to call this a baby burrito.

SWADDLING 101: On today's show, @MichelleLiTV is learning the time-honored art of snugly wrapping a baby in a blanket. Parents, did swaddling work for you? pic.twitter.com/CNeEyygcD6 — Take 5 Seattle (@take5seattle) September 12, 2018

In the first few weeks of life, you might want to swaddle your baby in a blanket with her hands-free with just a simple layer of clothing underneath. Muslin baby blankets are often used and are typically called one of the most useful baby items you can have.

Here are some reasons why you want to swaddle your newborn:

- It reduces SIDS

- It's the basis for soothing

- Babies cry less

- Babies sleep better

- It ultimately helps babies develop better motor skills

What methods worked for you? I'd love to hear your swaddle stories or even tips! I've heard so many tips about the folds and the tightness, and even the funny stories of all the little babies who just didn't like to be swaddled. If you have a story to share, send it here!

View this post on Instagram

Who’s a better at swaddling a baby? We’re gonna find out this week. @jakewhittenberg and I are helping @michellelitv get ready for this parenthood thing! #parenting #swaddling #babies

A post shared by Mimi Jung (@mimijungking5) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

© 2018 KING