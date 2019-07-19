SEATTLE — Systems thinking expert and author Kimberly Faith makes a living connecting the dots for corporations and for executives.

It was the 2016 Presidential election that caught her attention as she started to see a pattern emerge.

"Things aren't always what they appear at first glance." Faith says, "Hillary's loss in 2016 might have accidentally been one of the most important gifts she's given to the women's movement"

Faith pointed out that this is the first time six women are running for President.

"We have a front-row seat to this living case study on the power of diversity. The conversation is changing."

Faith created a website devoted to connecting the dots since Clinton's loss.

You can learn more about her study and tips for managing this Presidential race at Epicenter of Change.