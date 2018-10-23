Author Kimberly Faith calls her book "Your Lion Inside" a love letter to women.

After training more than 25,000 executives around the world, she started seeing similar patterns emerge: Women who felt compelled to meet all demands, women more comfortable in the background, or women who believed they would be rewarded for their hard work.

"It shocked me. I started testing it, and they were the same seven models,” said Faith. "It was all walks of life. It didn't depend on age, job title, or even their country."

Faith stopped by Take 5 Monday to discuss a few of the most common mindsets and what to do about them. Watch the video above to see more.

Click here for more information on Faith’s book, “The Lion Inside.”

The link above also details the seven sisters talked about in the interview.

