A new study reveals just how big of an impact the arts can truly make in a community, and it goes deeper than you might think.

The 2018 ArtsFund Social Impact of the Arts study focused on the influence of art across King County in a first-of-its-kind study to come out of the Puget Sound region. They discovered a direct correlation between access to the arts and positive outcomes for youth development and education, health and wellness, and neighborhood vitality.

Sarah Sidman, vice president of strategic initiatives and communications at ArtsFund, says this is part of a growing effort nationwide to study the lasting impacts of the arts on society.

