SEATTLE — Finding a job that you love is a daunting task, but for many people living with a disability, that search can be especially difficult.

Northwest Center, a Seattle-based non-profit that provides services to people with disabilities, is making strides to promote workplace inclusion by focusing on the talents and abilities that employers often overlook. They also provide job training and support staff to help facilitate the hiring process.

Since 2015, Amazon has partnered with Northwest Center in order to diversify their workspaces and promote inclusion.

“I’m lucky to have this job,” said Angela, one of the many employees that found a job through Amazon’s partnership with Northwest Center.

Angela said it was difficult to find a job after her experience of being socially excluded in high school.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult,” said Gene Boes, CEO of Northwest Center.

Boes stresses that while a lack of self-confidence makes it harder for people with disabilities to find a job, another barrier is gaining the confidence of the employer.

Nearly 200 people with disabilities have found employment with Amazon since the program’s start in 2015.

Amazon has been satisfied with the results of the program, finding that in addition to introducing new cultures, viewpoints, and abilities into their workforce, employees provided by Northwest Center regularly meet or exceed company-wide expectations.

They have been working with Northwest Center to provide similar services in other states in order to mimic the success found in Washington.

Earlier this week, Northwest Center held a luncheon to celebrate the organization's success stories.

Northwest Center was founded in 1965 by parents who refused to follow a system that institutionalizes those with disabilities and has expanded to provide services to people of all ages and ability levels throughout the Pacific Northwest.

