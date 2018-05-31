Zillow researchers crunched the numbers to see which candidates for Amazon's second headquarters would be most impacted when it comes to rent prices.

If Amazon were to set up shop in Nashville one year from now, the city could see the pace of rent appreciation more than double from what Zillow expects without Amazon HQ2. Denver and Los Angeles would also see meaningful rent growth.

The tech giant narrowed its list of potential locations for Amazon HQ2 in January, and it's expected to select a second home later this year.

The company is expected to hire 50,000 people for its second headquarter location, but Zillow Economist Aaron Terraza says most cities won't see as large a bump in rents as we experienced in Seattle.

In 2010, Amazon had just 5,000 employees. Today, that number has multiplied to 40,000. The areas in metro Seattle with the biggest influx of these workers have seen rent increases rise 65 percent faster over the past five years than areas with the smallest influx.

Still, the jobs boom in and around Amazon’s campus explains less than one-fifth of the Seattle’s recent rent increases.

