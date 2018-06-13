Want your kids to help out around the house but don’t know where to start?

In her book The Good News About Bad Behavior, journalist and parenting expert Katherine Reynolds Lewis breaks down age-appropriate chores for kids by developmental stage. She recommends starting small and working alongside your child until they are at least eight years old.

Through her research for the book, Reynolds Lewis learned children are more poorly behaved now than previous decades. Experts attributed this to a focus on social media, planned activities, and a lack of community connection. Reynolds Lewis also explores behavior management strategies to help kids engaged and happy.

She will speak at a Town Hall Seattle event at University Lutheran Church Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a full list from Reynolds Lewis’ book on which jobs are best for your child:

Toddlers (two to three years old)

• Dust areas within reach

• Fill a pet’s food and water bowls

• Put dirty laundry in the hamper

• Help a parent sweep or clean up spills

• Pick up and put away toys

• Shred lettuce for salad or help mix ingredients together

Many children this age can also manage to:

• Make their bed, with help

• Put out clean towels and toilet paper, with help

• Spray and wipe windows and counters, with help



Preschoolers (four to five years old)

• All the jobs on the previous list

• Set the table

• Help a parent chop and prepare food

• Bring belongings in from the car

• Help carry in groceries

• Empty trash cans

• Water indoor plants

• Clean grit from sink

• Match socks and sort laundry

• Clean floors with a broom, light vacuum, or dry mop

• Spray and wipe windows and counters, with help

• Pour cereal, butter bread, and make other no-cook meals



Young school age (six to eight years old)

• Everything on the previous lists

• Take out the trash

• Unload dishwasher and put away dishes

• Clean the inside of the car

• Help put away groceries

• Vacuum or wet mop the whole room

• Fold laundry and put away, with help

• Spray and wipe shower stall or bathtub

• Spray and wipe outside of toilet; scrub the bowl

• Help rake leaves or shovel snow

• Help take a pet for a walk or change a dirty cage/tank

• Fix snacks and pack lunch for school

• Write thank-you notes or the family’s weekly schedule (if you have a calendar on display)

• Chop food with a sharp knife and cook simple meals on the stove (think mac-and-cheese or scrambled eggs)



Tweens (nine to 12 years old)

• All the jobs on the previous lists, with minimal supervision

• Help wash the car

• Operate the washer and dryer

• Rinse dishes and load dishwasher

• Clean the kitchen counters and sink

• Clean mirrors and the entire bathroom

• Cook simple meals, like fried eggs or pasta bake



Teens (13 to 18 years old)

• All the jobs on the previous lists, independently

• Mow the lawn

• Supervise a younger child

• Change lightbulbs and the vacuum bag

• Plan and cook an easy family dinner

• Go grocery shopping and run other family errands

• Learn to maintain a car, bike, and household appliances

