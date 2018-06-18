8-year-old Gavin Corliss is a mini-adult who would rather study history than play sports. So when he told his mom he wanted to write a book about World War II and go to Pearl Harbor, Erica Corliss started putting the wheels in motion.

She recently posted a video of Gavin talking about his new book "Jake Survived" and asking people to support him with a $5 purchase.

The post had been shared dozens of times with many people commenting on how proud they are of Gavin.

Gavin says a teacher encouraged him to write about history, and he didn't have to look far in his family tree for inspiration. His great grandpa Harry, great grandpa John and Uncle Chance all served in the military.

The 8-year-old also has siblings Ketcher and Scarlett -- he says they can go to Pearl Harbor with him, but they'll have to find a way to raise their own money. You can buy the book on Amazon or send an email to Steve Corliss at corliss.steve@gmail.com.

