1. Stop the Bleed

When: Tuesday, March 26, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Queen Anne Branch Library

An emergency can happen anywhere at any time. The more people who know life-saving skills in any given situation, the better. In this free training, you’ll be taught skills such as controlling a hemorrhage, wound packing, and using a tourniquet.

Click here to register for this important event, or find out more information here.

2. YouthCare Evening Volunteer Information Session

When: Wednesday, March 27, 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: YouthCare’s Main Office

YouthCare is welcoming new volunteers to support their mission. The organization is motivated to end youth homelessness and provide youth resources to help unlock their fullest potential.

Attend this no-obligation informational session to learn about YouthCare’s mission, meet other volunteers, and find volunteer opportunities.

Visit YouthCare’s website to learn more.

3. Pet Loss Support Group

When: Thursday, March 28, 5:30 - 6:45 p.m.

Where: Seattle Animal Shelter - Conference Room

If you are dealing with the loss of a pet or would like to provide comfort for others who are, the Seattle Animal Shelter hosts a support group every Thursday evening. Those grieving will be able to talk to volunteers who are there to help.

Click here to learn more about the group, or to find other resources on dealing with pet loss.

4. Cairn Brewing’s Community Pint Night for Evergreen Golden Retriever Rescue

When: Thursday, March 28, 4 - 9 p.m.

Where: Cairn Brewing

Evergreen Golden Retriever Rescue (EGRR) is a non-profit that serves to better the lives of Golden Retrievers in need. Volunteers bathe, feed, socialize, train, and care for the dogs, along with educating the public on the specific responsibilities of owning this breed.

Cairn Brewing will donate $1 to the organization for every pint sold on March 28. A team from EGRR will also be at the taproom during the event to discuss their organization’s mission.

Find out more about the event here.

5. Marymoor Park Tree Preservation

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019

Where: Marymoor Park

Bring the whole family to help preserve a natural area of Marymoor Park adopted by the Muslim Association of Puget Sound - Nature, Outdoors, and Wildlife (MAPS NOW). The organization is dedicated to preserving nature and wildlife in Puget Sound and across Washington State.

At this event, recently planted trees will be prepared for the upcoming dry season and a few new trees will be planted.

Volunteers are requested to wear warm clothing, closed-toed shoes, and jeans or thick pants that cover the legs. Snacks and water will be provided to those attending.

Discover all the details of this opportunity here!