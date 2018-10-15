World hunger is on the rise again with over 820 million people suffering from chronic undernourishment according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Since World Food Day is October 16, here are 5 things you can do to waste less, eat better, and adopt a sustainable lifestyle to help end world hunger.

1. Collect canned food

If you can’t volunteer, why not have a canned food drive? Northwest Harvest has a list of general food items that you can donate like canned food, peanut butter, and whole grain pastas, but they also need jars of baby food and baby formula. There are public drop-off locations all around King County listed on their website.

2. Volunteer at your local food bank

Food Lifeline (815 S 96th St Seattle, WA 98108) lets your kids ages 6 and up volunteer as well. You do have to sign up in advance, but you can do it easily through their website by picking a date on their interactive calendar. Most food banks in the area require the kids to be at least 13, and some have you apply to be a volunteer.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

3. Donate while learning

Calling all parents and quizmasters! Freerice.com is a quiz website created by the United Nations World Food Program. It quizzes you on the topic that you choose and for each answer you get right, the site donates 10 grains of rice through the website to help end world hunger. There are many subjects to choose from, ranging from Humanities to Chemistry and even SAT questions. There is no age range and the questions get more difficult as you advance.

4. Build a recipe community

Share your quick nutritious recipes on social media or in person! Whether it’s a recipe you created using leftovers you already had or the produce you just bought, reducing world hunger doesn't’t always have to be about donating your time and money, it can be as simple as encouraging family, friends, and the 5 Hive to eat a healthier and more sustainable diet.

5. Compost your food

Throwing your food away in your at-home compost bin is a great way to make sure that food doesn't go to waste, especially if all that compost goes into your home garden. Making a compost bin and starting your own garden may be time-consuming at first but all you need to start is some dirt, seeds, and a pot on your kitchen counter. There are plenty of resources online to get started.

© 2018 KING