SEATTLE —

1. Shop and Dine to Make a Difference

When: Friday, March 8 - Sunday, March 10

Where: University Village

Shop ‘til you drop and make an impact while you’re at it! All this weekend, donate $25 to Ronald McDonald House Charities and you’ll receive a shopping card good for 25 percent off at over 40 U Village stores and restaurants.

Some participating businesses include Anthropologie, Crate & Barrel, Eileen Fisher, J.Crew, The Confectionery, Elemental Wood Fired Pizza, Trophy Cupcakes, and many more.

Use this form to donate. Shoppers can pick up their card at the event.

2. SPREEFEST 2019

When: Saturday, March 9, 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (multiple shifts available throughout the day)

Where: The Summit at Snoqualmie

Outdoors for All, a foundation that provides kids and adults with disabilities opportunities for outdoor recreation, is celebrating their 22nd annual fundraiser, SPREEFEST. The event, held at The Summit at Snoqualmie, is in need of many volunteers for roles ranging from set-up to clean-up to registration.

Volunteers will receive an all-day Summit lift ticket, free breakfast and lunch, access to the beer garden (21+), an opportunity to try the race course, and more!

Visit the registration page to sign up and discover available shifts.

3. Sword Fern Cleanup at Kubota Garden

When: Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Kubota Garden

Just before spring arrives, join Rainier Beach Community Center in maintaining the beauty and health of the historic Kubota Garden by helping cut sword ferns and liriope. Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy boots, water bottles, and possibly rain gear. Gloves and tools along with coffee and snacks will be provided.

Email volunteers@kubotagarden.org to sign up for a position, and visit the Kubota Garden volunteer page for more info.

4. Seattle CARES Mentoring Orientation

When: Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where Mt. Baker Park Presbyterian

Interested in becoming a mentor and helping Seattle youth succeed in high school and college? Here’s your chance to volunteer for four hours per month and positively impact the lives of students.

Seattle CARES is part of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, a program which has placed more than 140,000 mentors in organizations that serve youth since 2008.

At this event, you’ll learn exactly what is required to be a mentor. Sign up here if you’d like to become a mentor and visit the orientation to learn more.

5. Seattle CoderDojo - STEM Club for Kids

When: Saturday, March 9, 9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Amazon.com - Wainwright Building

The Seattle CoderDojo provides kids of all ages a chance to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills in designated groups. From the Scratch Room where students can learn programming, to the Hacker Room where kids can bring their own projects to get help with, there are many opportunities for kids to make their own impact through STEM.

The event is completely free, but parents must remain on-site for the entire event.

Visit the Seattle CoderDojo website to get tickets or to learn how to volunteer.