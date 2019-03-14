SEATTLE —

1. The Washington Talking Book & Braille Library (WTBBL)

When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday, March 20, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Talking Book & Braille Library

The Washington Talking Book & Braille Library, a program of the Washington State Library, provides services to Washington residents in-person and by mail who are not able to read standard print material due to circumstances such as blindness, deaf-blindness, visual impairment, physical disability, or reading disability.

This major operation is in need of volunteers to provide timely resources to those who need them. To register, visit the library's volunteer page on Seattle Works.

2. Green Lake Litter Patrol

When: Sunday, March 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Green Lake Park

Kids, adults, grandparents, and pets are all welcome at this clean-up of the Green Lake Park area. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at the Bathhouse Theater just before 9 a.m. Litter pickers and bags will be provided to those helping out.

Click here for more information. No RSVP necessary!

3. March Cultural Community Kitchen Dinner

When: Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands

The Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands was founded in 2009 by community members in an effort to create a source of local fresh produce, community gardening, and an opportunity for economic training and development.

Volunteers are wanted to help prepare the dinner and clean-up. Those interested in only attending the meal can still make a difference by making a sliding scale donation of $1-$3 per person or $5-$10 per family. All contributions will go towards the next meal, which supports certified organic food production.

Visit the event page to learn more.

4. Climate Change in the Global South

When: Sunday, March 17, 5 p.m - 6 p.m.

Where: EarthCorps Seattle, Historic Building 30

Join Pangea Giving, a nonprofit aimed at assisting those in developing countries, to discuss climate change’s impact on various communities in the Global South. Speakers at the event include experts from Stanford University, Landesa, and Remote Energy.

Drinks and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending this free event are asked to fill out the RSVP form here.

5. Mary’s Place

When: Ongoing

Where: Centers located in North Seattle, White Center, Northshore, Burien, and Shoreline

An organization supporting women, children, and families through conquering homelessness, Mary’s Place provides meals, showers, laundry facilities, and schooling connections for those in need. Centers also provide resources for housing, employment, wellness, and financial needs.

Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis. Click here to check out the volunteer calendar and available positions. You can also donate to help Mary’s Place provide resources for homeless neighbors.

Click here for volunteer opportunities.