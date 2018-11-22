1. Drop off Thanksgiving meals to Plymouth Housing Group

Plymouth Housing provides permanent homes and support to those who are homeless. To help this Thanksgiving, you can donate cooked turkeys, sweet potatoes, and green beans. Drop off your food donation Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 2117 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98119.

2. Donate money for Thanksgiving to Outdoor Meal Sites

Outdoor Meal Sites is a nonprofit that serves meals to those who struggle with hunger. This Thanksgiving, they’re delivering meals to those in need and are looking for donations so they can purchase the food that they need to make it happen.

3. Adopt a family for the holiday season

Youth Eastside Services or YES is helping to provide economic relief to families in need through Adopt-A-Family. Although the official deadline has passed to sponsor a family from Eastside communities, they still have 15 remaining client families without sponsors – who have a combined need of $2,350. Those who are interested should email AshleyD@youtheastsideservices.org. Return the program sponsor enrollment form by Monday, November 26.

Once you are matched with a person or family, you will be committing to giving a $50 gift card for each child in the family and a $50 card for the family to buy food or a household item. Gift cards can be dropped by their Bellevue location 999 164th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98008 by Friday, December 14.

4. Volunteer at North Helpline Emergency Services

North Helpline is an organization that describes itself as “making sure your neighbors have food on the table and a roof overhead.” There is no age limit to volunteer. However, children under 12 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. There are many different kinds of opportunities to volunteer, be it food distribution at the food bank, delivering food to clients who can’t access the food bank, assembling and packaging hygiene supplies, and more.

5. Collect food to donate to KING 5’s Home Team Harvest

KING 5 has a goal of raising 6 million meals with Northwest Harvest. Stop by one of the six drop-off location sites across the area Saturday, December 1 to leave non-perishable food or cash donations. You may also text HOMETEAM to 41444 to donate, go to a local Safeway or Albertsons to buy a $10 hunger bag, or visit a participating AT&T retail store to drop off non-perishables.

