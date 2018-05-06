1. Empower Homeless Women

Hosted by Dignity for Divas

On-going opportunity

3722 S Hudson St. Ste 4 & 5

Seattle, WA 98118

Help women experiencing homelessness connect with their "inner diva". Dignity for Divas provides services and resources to thousands of homeless women so they can prosper. They need your help to assemble Diva Survival Kits which include essentials like socks and toiletries for the homeless in the Seattle area. Apply to volunteer here.

2. Pour for pups

Hosted by Grapes, Paws, and Hops Foundation

June 9th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Marymoor Park

6046 West Lake Sammamish

Parkway Northeast

Redmond, WA 98052

Pups, wine, and beer...oh my! Grapes, Paws, and Hops Foundation needs your help this weekend to promote rescue and adoption at Marymoor Park! Dogs Gone Seattle, Imagine Peace for Pups, Motley Zoo and Wigglin' Home Boxer Rescue will all hold pet adoptions on-site. Perks of volunteering include T-Shirts, light snacks, water, and a drink ticket for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all participants. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old to participate. You can learn more and register here.

3. Support Camp Erin

Hosted by The Moyer Foundation and Providence Hospice of Seattle

June 9th and 10th (times vary)

Camp Erin

2426 32nd Ave W #200

Seattle, WA 98199

Support children who have recently lost a parent or loved one. Camp Erin provides a weekend full of traditional camp activities paired with grief education and emotional support. Volunteers must at least 21 years old and fill out this application. Contact Karita Knisely with any questions by phone (206-992-3852) or email.

4. Help the show go on!

Hosted by Seattle Choral Company

June 9th 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Seattle First Baptist Church

1111 Harvard Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Seattle Choral Company is performing "Songs of the Danuabe" this Saturday in Capitol Hill, and they need your help to have the show go on! Seattle Choral Company is looking for volunteers to assist with ushering, ticket collection, and handing out programs. All volunteers will receive complimentary tickets to the concert. If you are interested in volunteering, there will be an orientation at 6:15 p.m. and you can state your interest prior to orientation here.

5. Support from the sidelines

Hosted by ASLAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

June 10th 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

E. Interlaken Blvd. and 19th Ave. E

Seattle, WA 98112

Want to help raise money for St. Jude but have limited mobility or want to support the cause from the sidelines? Well, it takes over 100 volunteers to make the St. Jude Rock n' Roll Marathon, half Marathon, and 5K a reality each year. Volunteers are needed on race day to help run water stops and cheer on the runners! If you would like to participate contact Jill Witsoe by phone (206-753-1855) or email.

