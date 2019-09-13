Color in a hurry

First of all, the hottest haircut of the fall season is a classic bob. So many of us have been doing long, wavy hair for the last decade or so, but chopping it off is a great way to feel fresh. Color maintenance can also be a bit of a challenge, so if you want a quick fix to make it through a root touchup, try a color powder.

Barrettes are back

Accessory changes are modern and trendy this season. Some are doing unbelievable in the Instagram world.

Dark lips for fall

The trend this fall is deep, currant, burgundy, matte lips. Go easy on the eyeshadow if you do a dark lip. Gene Juarez makeup artist Monet Watkins says if you don't want to do a dark lip, go lighter and add gloss.

Add more volume

Gene Juarez Creative Director James Todd says if you want to freshen up your look, go bigger on the hair. Isn't the saying, the bigger the hair, the closer to God? He uses a tapioca starch spray that slightly dehydrates and instantly adds volume without the crunch of hairspray.

Flip the part

This is an easy quick fix, says Todd. Flip the part using the arch of one's eyebrow as a guideline. Add a barrett and you're set!