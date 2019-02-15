1. Virtual Tour of Renton's African American Historical Sites

When: Thursday, February 21, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Renton Highlands Library

Local leaders John Houston and Benita Horn will share their knowledge on the fascinating history of Renton's African American residents. Discover the past, present, and future of the city's Black community and learn more about the effects of development and local luminaries.

RSVP on Facebook for the free event here.

2. Crash Kids Youth Filmmaking Workshop at Langston Hughes

When: Saturday, February 23, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (additional workshops on March 16 and April 13)

Where: Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Beginning February 23, African-American youth ages 9 to 12 will be able to participate in a free filmmaking workshop spanning three Saturdays through April. Participants will gain experience in the art of filmmaking as the opportunity helps to promote diversity in film.

Students must commit to attending all three workshops and will receive a stipend of $100 at the conclusion of the program. Visit the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute website to learn more and sign up.

3. A Hymn to the Peoples: An Afro-Classical Concert

When: Sunday, February 24, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Northwest African American Museum

Husband and wife classical duo CernaBella team up with Seattle Symphony cellist Joy Payton-Stevens in this exciting musical experience. This concert will explore the Afro-Classical sounds of the Middle Passage and includes the West Coast premiere of "Three Pieces for Violin and Cello" by renowned African American composer Jessie Montgomery.

Tickets range from $20 - $25. To purchase or find out more, visit the NAAM event page.

4. Fill your tummy at a Black-owned restaurant

Washington is filled with Black-owned businesses, including restaurants! Whether it's Junebaby in Ravenna, Juba Restaurant & Cafe in Tukwila, or Uncle Thurms in Tacoma (just to name a few), there are many delicious options to choose from.

Find a list of Black-owned businesses in the Seattle area by searching this directory.

5. Google Arts and Culture: Black History and Culture

Celebrate Black History Month right at home. Through an interactive online exhibit, Google Arts and Culture presents a collection of works through the eyes of Black dancers and how the art of dance has influenced Black culture and community. Through the Street View feature, you can even explore historical Black History sites up close.

You can check out the exhibit here.