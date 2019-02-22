1. Home prices in Tacoma are expected to keep climbing

According to Zillow, the median price of homes currently listed in Tacoma is $299,900. Last year, prices rose faster than all other cities in Washington and are expected to rise the fastest in 2019 as well.

2. Tacoma loves its art and artists

Whether it's well known places like the LeMay Car Museum or the Museum of Glass or small boutique spaces for artists like Alma Mater or Spaceworks, artists can find a home in Tacoma.

RELATED: The Tacoma bookstore you'll need a whole day to explore

3. It has great beer

Beer geeks have definitely found a home in Tacoma, where several breweries have set up shop. At Peaks and Pints, they offer more than 600 types of beer, and you can even pair it with one of their great sandwiches.

4. The community has a new place to gather and play

In October 2018, The Eastside Community Center opened its doors. The $30 million, 55,000 square-foot facility has a swimming pool, recording studio, and basketball court. It was inspired by a Tacoma teen who shared with his mom frustrations about kids on the east side of Tacoma not having a place to go. When she lost him to gun violence, she became more determined to follow through on his request.

RELATED: Tacoma community center honors teen taken by gun violence

5. Tacoma's waterfront is beautiful.

Tacoma is located on Commencement Bay, which means tons of great views and several waterfront parks. The city is currently gathering public input for how the waterfront should be developed in the future. The effort is called Envision our Waterfront.