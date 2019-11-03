Seafair weekend approaches with a roar! You’ve probably already heard the Blue Angels soaring overhead as they practice for the big Boeing air show. The waters around Lake Washington are already filling up with fans jockeying for position in the “log boom.” It’s essentially a giant floating party that provides the best views of the hydroplane races.

The hydro races have been thrilling fans for many decades but may be new to you. What makes them unique, and why are so many people flooding to the shores of Lake Washington to see them race this weekend?

Here are five things to know about hydroplane racing:

1. The hydros are essentially boats that fly. The design is such that very little of the hull (bottom) touches the water, and the boat mostly races on an air cushion.

2. The hydroplanes race at over 220 miles per hour. The unlimited hydro is about 30 feet long, 14 feet wide and can weigh about 6,000 pounds.

3. The first time fans watched the Seafair hydroplane races on TV was in 1951 on KING 5.

4. The engines have evolved over the years but mostly come from the aviation industry. For the first few decades after World War II, they used WWII-era internal-combustion airplane engines, typically Rolls-Royce.

5. Seattle is home to The Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum. It’s the nation’s only public museum dedicated solely to powerboat racing. We asked museum Executive Director Dave Williams why this sport means so much to fans around here.

“Seattle's first and oldest big league sport was unlimited hydroplane racing. In a time before the Seahawks, Sounders, Sonics, and Mariners Seattle sports fans found their collective voice cheering for the hydros,” Williams said.

“1950's Seattle was a town fascinated with airplanes and boats. When the locals saw their first hydroplane – half boat, half plane – they fell in love. The city was swept by hydro fever with over 500,000 fans heading down to Lake Washington every August to watch the races in person. KING-TV was a big part of the excitement too, covering races live from all across the country including Detroit, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas.”

This year, the Albert Lee Appliance Gold Cup featuring H1 Hydroplane racing will be broadcast live on KONG, KING5.com, and the KING 5 mobile app from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.