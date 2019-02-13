1. Everett's aerospace roots are taking off

After pushing back the launch date, Alaska Airlines recently announced it will start passenger service from Everett’s Paine Field In March. The daily non-stop flights include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Paine Field is one of the largest manufacturing buildings in the world, producing the 747, 767, 777, and the 787 airplanes.

Boeing says it’s big enough to encompass Disneyland with 12 acres left over for parking.

2. Everett’s children’s museum is nationally acclaimed

The Imagine Children’s Museum opened in 2004, as a place to give kids ages one to 12 in Snohomish County a place to explore, play, and learn. The facility has three floors of interactive exhibits. And it recently received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. It’s the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museum.

3. Apartment rental prices rival Seattle

Apartment List’s annual study reveal Everett’s two-bedroom rental prices had climbed enough to $1,660 – just $10 cheaper than Seattle for a similar apartment. The home buying market is hot there as well, but still affordable when compared to other cities in the region.

According to Zillow, the median home price in Everett is $368,800. Zillow predicts prices will rise 5.5 percent within the next year.

4. Seattle Storm will soon (temporarily) call Everett home

The national WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm, will play in Everett while KeyArena undergoes its massive renovation.

The sports scene is already cool though. They have baseball and hockey. The AquaSox are a minor league team associated with the Mariners. The Everett Silver Tips play hockey at the events center.

5. Theater and the arts are alive and well

Whether it’s Hairspray or Matilda, you can catch live professional musical theater at Village Theater’s mainstage or check out their KIDSTAGE productions.

Everett’s historic theater is one not to miss for shows as well.

If exhibits are more your style, the Schack Art Center is free and open seven days a week.



Bonus: Funko

Funko is the place where all of your favorite characters come to life from Wonder Woman to Willy Wonka to Harry Potter.