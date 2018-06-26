Mike Whaley and Jason Bennett have been to four Olympic games. The Queen Anne residents have been to Vancouver, London, Rio, and PyeongChang with various friends. Together they have some tips on how to start planning for a monumental trip.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are July 24 through August 9 in Tokyo.

1. Start early. Whaley and Bennett usually start planning 3-6 months after the end of the previous Olympics. CoSport is where you get the tickets. You can register and sign up for the events you're interested in seeing. You can already register for Tokyo 2020 tickets, but Whaley and Bennett say there will also be tickets available on the same day, so there's no need to totally freak out.

2. Go to medal events. High-demand events can be insanely costly, but they do have different sections to save money. Whaley and Bennett paid $265 each for tickets in the C section for figure skating, and the sections were divided from A-D at that event. They said some seats in the D section might cost less than $100 each. You may even be able to save money if you wait for tickets day-of, but there's no guarantee.

3. Research the athletes. Learn how athletes are performing so you can find out which Americans will likely medal.

4. Use patience and persistence to find accommodations. Whaley and Bennett say the hardest thing about the trip is finding accommodations because people start overselling their rental homes early, and the same can be said for hotels. In 2018, the couple spent a couple of days in Seoul, which was a two-hour ride on the high-speed train to PyeongChang. They also moved closer to the Olympic Village later.

5. Don't forget to buy clothing that represents your country. The couple gets a lot of attention with their American flair - red, white and blue onesies, sunglasses, and ponchos are usually part of the mix. Whaley and Bennett managed to even make it into a few Korean commercials during their trip to PyeongChang because of their distinct appearance.

