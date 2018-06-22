Angela Garbes is the author of Like a Mother, a Feminist Journey Through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy, which is a new book about Garbes' first pregnancy. The Beacon Hill resident wrote her new book after her article on breast milk went viral while working at The Stranger.

What do you want people to really take away from this?

It was the book about pregnancy and motherhood I wanted and that my friends and I wanted, based on the questions that we were texting to each other at all hours of day and night. I want women to have access to information. I think there’s more out there, and I think women deserve to have information given to them straight so they can make their own informed decisions.

Let's start with breast milk.

Breast feeding is a lot of work, and not everyone’s going to be able to do it because of their work schedules and sometimes because of their bodies are not being cooperative. Luckily in America if you’re not able to breast feed you will be okay, but if you’re looking for a little bit of motivation, you should know that one amazing thing that I learned is that breast milk adjusts and changes to adapt to the needs of the baby every day.

Part of how that works is really amazing--when an infant suckles at a mother's breast, there’s a vacuum that’s created and its saliva is sucked into your nipple. There, a mothers body interprets that saliva, and if it detects an infection or pathogens, it actually triggers a mom‘s body to produce antibodies to combat that infection. So your body is incredible, and it’s making basically food and custom-made medicine for your child.

What about the placenta?

Ooh. One of my favorite things that I learned all about! So the placenta is an organ that you are growing from scratch along with an entirely new human being inside your uterus. It’s an organ that proceeds all other organs. Before a fetus develops lungs, kidneys, a liver... the placenta acts as all of those things. So it’s really crucial to our health. And it’s also crucial to the health of all human beings. A lot of recent research has shown that placentas grow similarly to how cancer grows in the body, and it’s also an organ that originates from the fetus and is made up of 50 percent of somebody else. If we studied the placenta--which we haven't an actually done, we’re only now beginning to value it--if we study it, we could learn a lot about cancer, organ transplantation, and it could benefit not just mothers and babies, but all people.

Doulas, yes or no?

I am very pro doula. I am pro everyone knowing that they can have access to a doula and having the chance to make that choice for themselves. And what a doula is, is someone who is a non-medical person (and I mean I love nurses and I love doctors, but nurses especially can take excellent care of you), but a doula doesn’t work for anyone but you. A doula is there just to support you, not push any agenda, but help you remember the things that are important to you and help you advocate because when you’re in the midst of labor and childbirth, a lot of things will fly out of your mind. It’s really overwhelming especially if you are in a hospital setting. A doula is somebody who can do anything from giving you a shoulder rub or a back massage to ask questions of your healthcare providers to make sure you’re always the focus. What you want as the mom is of the upmost importance.

What about taking care of your body after birth?

I mean there’s a lot of emphasis on doing pregnancy right, right? There's so much emphasis and focus on this one day, this one event of giving birth. But I really don’t think we talk enough about what happens afterward. Postpartum health is extremely important, and we just don’t emphasize it enough. Babies rightfully get a one month, a two month, six month, nine month, and a one year check up, so someone’s always checking in on the baby. But new moms get a six week check up and that’s it.

I think that’s really sad and shameful and it shows where our priorities are. The truth is that many women sustain injuries in childbirth. It’s just part of the deal, right? You can have tearing, but I had a C-section. It took me six weeks to recover from my first one, and it was really, really difficult. I couldn’t go for a walk for a month. A lot of women sometimes women break their tail bones--that’s a common childbirth injury. People often pull muscles, and things just don’t always go back right how they’re going to go. If those questions aren’t addressed at your six week check up, they’re probably not going to be all addressed. Women are just sort of on their own to figure it out, and I just don’t think that’s right.

You can have your doctor refer you to physical therapy. So if someone tears their ACL and has surgery, you’re automatically referred to 4 to 6 weeks of PT. Well birth is a really physically strenuous process, so you should have the right to the same level of care and physical therapy. Even if it's just one appointment, even if you never go again, someone will assess your body--your whole body--and take the time and tell you, these are where your muscles are stretched and weak.

We still have a hard time treating women equally. What about supporting people of color?

Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth and white women. Studies show that we are overall more likely to have less favorable outcomes after birth, more complications, and also have less access to prenatal care. So that's something we need to be talking about. We need to make sure that prenatal care and maternity care is accessible to all people and that we listen to all women of all colors, of all races, and all ethnicities.

