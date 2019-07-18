Kids Obstacle Challenge

When: August 17 and 18, 8:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

Where: Lake Sammamish State Park

Get active and get dirty! This obstacle course challenge is designed to give kids a physical test, build some grit, and scrape some knees. The event boasts 15-plus obstacles ranging in difficulty and open to all from ages 5-16, including mud pits, rock walls, and rope swings. It is a family event, however, and parents are encouraged to participate as well. Up to two guardians are allowed to participate for no extra charge. Register here to ensure you get a spot in the action.

Remlinger Farms Family Fun

When: Now through September 2, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily.

Where: Remlinger Farms, Carnation

Remlinger Farms is open all summer with a variety of fun activities available for kids. Ride the steam train, visit the petting zoo, or catch some live entertainment at the Farm Theatre. The farms are open seven days a week until September 2. For more information or to buy tickets for $20 per person visit the Remlinger Farms website.

Family Treasure Cruise

When: Cruises available Thursday-Sunday through October 26, times vary.

Where: Emerald City Pirates, Seattle

Ahoy, matey! Set sail on Queen Anne’s Revenge, one of Emerald City Pirates’ family treasure cruises sailing through Lake Union. Kids will search for treasure, play games, and talk like a pirate on the ship, and will even get to choose a prize from the ship’s treasure chest at the end. Schedule a party or go as a family. Just be sure to buy tickets for the Family Treasure Cruise and not the Adult Pirate Party Cruise. More information can be found on their website.

Hands On Children’s Museum Summer Festival of Fun

When: Now through August 25, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

Where: Hands On Children’s Museum, Olympia

Mermaids and pirates and superheroes, oh my! In addition to their normal offerings, the Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia has a number of special events planned for their Festival of Fun intended to get kids active and engaged. Visit the chalk castle, hit up Mud Pie Mondays, or climb the rock wall. A huge variety of events are offered; check the calendar to see if anything piques your interest. If your child can easily get overstimulated, they also offer sensory-friendly events.

Family Fun at Seattle city parks

When: Now through August 31, times and dates vary.

Where: Denny Park, Cascade Playground, Freeway Park, Donnie Chin International Children’s Park, Seattle

Don’t feel like leaving the city? Seattle’s Center City Parks are hosting special events, block parties, and festivals throughout July and August, all suitable for the whole family. Barbecue with Sounders FC, watch Shrek at the Cascade Playground, or attend a block party. A detailed listing of the planned events can be found on the Seattle city website.