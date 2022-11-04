Tacoma's Police Chief addresses crime, safety questions in business townhall

Hundreds of questions were sent in for the new Tacoma Police Chief to address.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — With only a few months under his belt, Tacoma's new Chief of Police, Avery Moore, hopes the community starts to notice changes.

"What I want to do is lessen out victims, the less victims we have the better off the city," said Chief Moore.

During a virtual townhall put on by the Tacoma Business Council Monday night, Moore said Tacoma saw a 43 percent decrease in crime in March compared to the month before. He said for the last few weeks the department has worked to have more of a presence on Tacoma's streets. He also acknowledged the department, which would be fully staffed with a force of 362, is down about 55 officers.

"So, what can you do to make TPD a place where people want to work," asked Tacoma Business Council President and chair Kristen Wynne.

"So, that was probably the number one issue for me when I accepted the job. I felt I needed to start internally with morale, so I met with every officer here," responded Moore.

The Tacoma Business Council was recently formed to bring attention to the crime problems impacting businesses. Before the virtual townhall began a video played highlighting businesses who have experienced crime and theft and are worried about the safety of their staff and customers.

"People are frustrated and when they're frustrated when a crime happens, they call 911 but you hear they never showed," said Tacoma Business Council Communications Chair Dana Hill.

Right now, Tacoma Police is focused on violent crime, which Moore said has a direct correlation to the property crime many businesses experience.