TACOMA, Wash. — It cost more and took longer than expected, but the McMenamins Elks Temple project has been worth it, said co-owner Brian McMenamin.

“We’ve been dreaming and scheming for a long time,” said McMenamin. “So to get it done is a big deal.”

The property, complete with hotel rooms, a live music venue, restaurant and bars, is set to open April 24.

McMenamin said he and his brother Mike started eyeing the property and planning the restoration in 2003.

Local investors helped pay for the $34 million project.

McMenamin said they tried preserving as much of the building’s history as possible.

“We actually brought back two of the graffiti artists that spent some time in their youth here to do some artwork,” said McMenamin.

