WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

Two WSDOT vehicles and a state trooper were involved in a series of crashes on southbound I-5 in Tacoma early Friday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning.

The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.

The crashes happened on southbound I-5 near South 56th Street, which is north of the Tacoma Mall.

According to WSP Trooper Sgt. Chase VanCleave, multiple WSDOT trucks were street sweeping in the right lane around 12:42 a.m. when a vehicle rear-ended the back of one of the WSDOT vehicles protecting a street sweeper.

VanCleave said the driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Lakewood, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

A few minutes later, another crash happened at the same location.

VanCleave said a driver attempted to take the South 56th Street exit and struck the vehicle that caused the first collision. VanCleave said it is believed the driver either attempted to take the exit late or was driving too fast. After the driver struck that vehicle, they hit another vehicle on the South 56th Street exit ramp.

The driver that caused the second crash, who VanCleave said was a young female, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after the second crash, a third crash occurred in the same location. VanCleave said a WSDOT vehicle arrived with a “reader board” to block southbound lanes due to the second crash and was struck by another vehicle.

WSP Trooper Robert Reyer said a WSP troper’s vehicle was also struck in the right rear tire by a dark gray pickup truck during the series of crashes. Reyer said the truck continued on southbound I-5 and troopers were unable to catch up to the vehicle. Reyer said the trooper was not in the vehicle when it was struck and is uninjured.

No other injuries were reported.

The WSP shared a reminder for drivers as the holidays approach.

“Don’t drink, don’t drive,” said WSP Sgt. Chase VanCleave. “If you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol and you drive, bad things can happen. We’re very fortunate that no one was seriously hurt, but this is what happens when you mix alcohol and impairment or drugs with driving.”