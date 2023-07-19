What we know about the victims of the Tacoma crash that killed 6

All of the victims were from Arizona. One person who was in the car with them is still fighting for their life at the hospital.

TACOMA, Wash. — On Sunday morning, a two-car crash on state Route 509 took the lives of six people visiting from Arizona. Another person that was in the car with them remains in critical condition.

Around 11:15 a.m., the passengers and driver were riding in a gray Kia forte going eastbound on Alexander Avenue when the car was struck by a white BMW SUV that was going northbound on SR 509.

The Kia Forte rolled and came to rest on an embankment on the right side of the roadway. The BMW was blocking the intersection. At least one of the cars caught fire.

The driver and passenger in the BMW were also injured in the collision, but they are expected to be ok.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was caused by speed and one of the drivers failing to stop for a red light, but did not specify which driver. The collision is still under investigation.

Here's what we know about the victims of the crash.

Javan Runnels remembered as accomplished athlete, dedicated son

Javan Runnels was a 22-year-old from the Phoenix, Ariz. area. He is remembered by family as an accomplished athlete and student.

"He was just like, he was literally, he was the family superstar," Lisa Campbell, his mother, told KING 5 by phone.

Runnels grew up dancing and winning competitions as a kid. He had many passions and was accomplished at a young age.

He was awarded multiple scholarships to play football and eventually, he signed with the Arizona Rattlers, an indoor football team.

"He was a quadruple threat talent-wise, and so very caring, thoughtful, and impeccable with his words when you spoke to him," Jason Vincent, his uncle said.

Campbell and other family members are raising money to get her son's remains back to Arizona to hold a memorial service for him.

"I'm just trying to get them home really, and try to keep my sanity at the same time," Campbell said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help with the costs of transporting Runnel's body and to help Campbell financially through this time.

"There's so many people that need to be able to pay their respects. Right? And see him for the last time," Campbell said.

Cerra Corner was 'full of energy, always smiling'

Javan Runnels and Cerra Corner, 19, had been in a relationship when the crash happened. Both traveled to Washington for the Amway convention.

Corner's older sister Mersadies Vanlier said her sister was also an athlete. Corner played several sports and even became homecoming queen while attending Alhambra High School in Phoenix in her senior year.

“She was just full of energy, always smiling, always making you laugh," Vanlier said.

Corner graduated high school in 2021 and attended Arizona State University briefly before her sister said Corner wanted a change.

Vanlier said her family learned of Corner's death on Monday. She claimed Amway officials told her family about the situation.

“It felt like someone just kind of punched you in the chest," Vanlier said. "It took my breath away."

The last time both sisters saw each other was on Independence Day. Vanlier said Corner and Runnels celebrated together. Vanlier remembered them all having fun and laughing together.

Now all Vanlier can think about is how her sister's life was taken too soon.

“She was just so young. She was 19 years old. She didn’t get to live any of her life," Vanlier said.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to help return Corner's body to Arizona.

Erick Tsosie had aspirations of starting a business, caring for his family

Erick Tsosie, 25, was born on the Navajo Nation and lived in Kayenta Arizona.

His family received the news of his death on Tuesday morning. Now they’re making plans to bring him back home.

Erick was a marine and had just launched his career as an entrepreneur. He was in Washington to attend a leadership conference.

One of Erick’s relatives told KING 5 that he had big plans before he died.

"A lot of us struggle on the Navajo Reservation and one of the things he told his mom was, you don't have to worry about money anymore,” relative Carmen Tsosie said. “‘I'm almost there,’ and this conference was something that he was going to bring, you know, get all the knowledge he can and just exercise, initiate something to make a business and become something bigger."

He has five sisters and two brothers. He also leaves behind two children.

“Cherish those you have really close,” Carmen said. “Take the extra time to go visit those who are close to you.”

Carmen says her family’s hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by the crash.