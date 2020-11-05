Bellevue and Tacoma among Washington cities to cancel 4th of July events amid coronavirus pandemic

Bellevue and Tacoma have joined a growing list of western Washington cities that have canceled Fourth of July celebrations this summer.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: the fireworks video above was taken in Bellevue on July 4, 2017.

The City of Tacoma announced Monday this year’s annual Fourth of July T-Town Family 4th celebration has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said a community-wide event may be planned later this summer when social distancing measures are lifted, and it is deemed safe to host large gatherings again.

Tacoma joined the growing list of western Washington cities that have canceled or postponed events this summer due to the pandemic.

The city of Bellevue, Bothell, Edmonds, and Vancouver have also canceled this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. The Seattle Pride events planned for this summer are also going virtual in response to COVID-19.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" plan to reopen the economy, large gatherings of more than 50 people wouldn't be allowed until Phase 4.

“As much as we were looking forward to this fun family event, we must remain vigilant and focused on the safety and well-being of our community and take measures to reduce the spread of this pandemic,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I look forward to a time we can come together as a community again and celebrate.”

Large events and gatherings in Washington have been banned since mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Postponing the event is the right thing to do in the interest of public health,” said Tim Reid, president of the Board of Park Commissioners. “We will continue to monitor the situation and hope for an opportunity to host a community-wide event in a few months. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”