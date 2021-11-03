WATCH LIVE: 2 people shot on I-5 near Lakewood

The Washington State Patrol reports a man and woman were shot on southbound I-5 near Bridgeport Way.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A shooting was reported on southbound I-5 at Bridgeport Way SW near Lakewood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Ryan Burke reports a man and woman were shot and taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone is in custody.

Traffic is heavily impacted in the southbound lanes of I-5, where several lanes are blocked. There are also slowdowns in the northbound lanes.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

The Washington Department of Transportation reports, "Police Activity is causing traffic backups and delays on I-5 SB at MP 126 near Bridgeport Way SW beginning at 3:46 pm on March 10, 2021 until further notice. The three left lanes blocked."

The original version of this article erroneously reported the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes.