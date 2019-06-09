TACOMA, Wash. — Rock out with the band Vertical Horizon at Point Defiance Park this Saturday, September 7 to celebrate the new Wilson Way Bridge and Dune Peninsula.

The free concert will be at Cambia Legacy Lawn from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but seating starts at noon, so get there early for front row views.

There will be a beer and wine garden that also opens at noon along with food trucks.

RELATED: From Superfund site to super fun park: Tour Tacoma's Dune Peninsula

The seventh annual Downtown to Defiance event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the concert.

One lane of Ruston Way and Schuster Parkway will be closed to vehicle traffic so you can walk, bike, skateboard, scooter, roller blade or use any other human-powered travel mode you can think up and experience the beautiful Tacoma waterfront free of cars for five miles.

Along the route, you can make and take art, play gaga ball, bubble soccer, pickleball, challenge a children’s obstacle course, do some tricks at a pop-up skate park, and take part in nature activities from Tacoma Nature Center staff.

At 10:30 a.m., artists Adam Kuby and Nichole Rathburn will lead a walking tour and share the process and inspiration behind two new artworks, Alluvion and Little Makers.

The event is free, but you can buy VIP tickets for extra perks.

RELATED: Dune Peninsula park opens in Tacoma

RELATED: Storybook character from Point Defiance's Never Never Land on sale in Tacoma