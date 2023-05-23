University of Puget Sound removes name of professor from on-campus museum

Concerns about Slater's background were brought to the attention of the university by a student researcher.

TACOMA, Wash. — The University of Puget Sound (UPS) will remove the name of a former professor and proponent of "eugenics" from the school's museum of natural history.

The UPS Board of Trustees voted unanimously on May 12 to remove the name "Slater" from the Slater Museum of Natural History. The vote approved a recommendation from UPS President Isiaah Crawford, after a student request and subsequent review by a committee.

The Museum of Natural History was named after James R. Slater in 1979. Slater taught biology at the school from 1919 to 1951.

Concerns about Slater's background were brought to the attention of the university after a student researcher, Grace Eberhardt, submitted a paper to the school president's office in the fall of 2021.

Eugenics is the study of the use of selective breeding to decrease assumed “inferior” traits and “social ills” and to increase assumed “superior” traits in human populations, according to the university's release.

For over 30 years, Slater taught a eugenics course at what was then the College of Puget Sound. Eberhardt’s research found that Slater was a member of the American Eugenics Society and uncovered evidence that his teachings included support for sterilization, race-based hierarchies, and the idea that hereditary traits made some people more prone to criminal behavior.

In addition to beginning the process of removing the name from the museum, leadership said they will "explore the creation of educational elements to inform museum visitors about this complicated history. "