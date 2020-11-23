University Place apartment fire suspected to be 'domestic violence arson'

Detectives are searching for a female suspect following a fire that they believe was intentionally set.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A fire that tore through an apartment building in University Place Monday morning may have been intentionally set, according to police.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspected "domestic violence arson" in which one resident jumped to escape the flames.

Deputies learned the fire may have been intentionally set as they responded to the scene just after midnight to a report of a four-unit building on fire along 76th Avenue West.

As deputies evacuated the building, witness reported one resident was trapped inside. As deputies moved toward the building, a woman jumped out of a second story unit. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Deputies learned a domestic dispute occurred inside one of the units Sunday night. Witnesses reported seeing someone throw a Molotov cocktail at the building.