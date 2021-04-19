Two people hurt, 18 people displaced after Tacoma apartment fire

The roof caved in on three apartments at the complex. In total, eight units were heavily damaged.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were injured and 18 people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire in Tacoma Monday morning.

Tacoma fire crews responded to the Forest Hill Apartments off of S Tyler Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The roof collapsed in on three units at the complex. Crews called for backup about 20 minutes into fighting the fire. In total, 20 crews responded to the incident.

Ladder crews cut the roof of the apartment complex between a damaged unit and an undamaged unit which prevented the fire from spreading. Eight units were heavily damaged, and two units sustained smoke damage.