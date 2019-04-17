There was a changing of the leadership in the Tacoma Fire Department. Fire Chief Jim Duggan retired Tuesday and Deputy Fire Chief Toryono “Tory” Green was confirmed the new chief at Tacoma City Hall.

"I’m going to miss the people and the service that we provide. It’s been a great experience, especially being fire chief in my hometown. I'm happy to report that the Tacoma Fire Department will be in excellent hands,” said Duggan, who spent 36 years with the department and the last seven years as fire chief.

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli put forth a recommendation for Green to moved into the top spot.

"I am really excited tonight for the city, for all of it's residents, for the department," said Pauli

"I've known a lot of people in my lifetime but Tory, there is something about your humbleness and your willingness and you take up some of the qualities of the former chief: your kindness, your compassion," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Green said he wants the Tacoma community to be more involved in the issues facing the department.

"One of the things that we'll be implementing are a couple of advisory committees where we'll have citizens invited to sit with the fire chief on a regular basis and help guide the decisions that the fire chief makes," said Green.

Increasing racial and gender diversity will also be at the top of the list.

"I want to insure that we continue to reach out to communities of color, all of them and also to our women who are just as in need of being represented on the department in ensuring that they have a pathway into the department if not to work on the department but certainly to have influence on the department," Green said.

And while Green isn't the first African American chief in Tacoma, he said having a person of color in leadership can be impactful and he hopes everyone will feel represented.