Eat up, South Sound! The Taste of Tacoma is happening this weekend at Point Defiance Park.

The annual food fest kicks off summer and brings over 40 restaurants, food trucks, vendors, live music on four stages, and cooking demonstrations Saturday and Sunday. The Taste also features a wine bar, outdoor beer gardens, craft beer tastings and a Funtastic Carnival for the kids.

Emerald Queen Casino's Taste of Tacoma, presented by BECU, will be held June 22- 24 at Point Defiance Park. You can visit the event on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Parking will be limited at Point Defiance Park, so it’s recommended to take the free shuttle from Tacoma Community College.

Find more information on the Taste of Tacoma website.

© 2018 KING