A portion of Tacoma’s North End will soon say goodbye to potholes and rough roads.

Tacoma City Council approved a $1.8 million contract last week with Puget Paving & Construction Inc. to rehabilitate about 18 blocks of residential streets. The contract includes a 20% contingency for up to $2.2 million.

The project will include overlaying new asphalt, regrading and changing roadway alignments, installing new storm main lines and collectors, and installing new curbing and ramps.

The funding stems from the 2015 Streets Initiative, which allocated money for arterial street and non-motorized improvements and residential street repairs.

The streets that will be improved through this project include:

North 48th Street between Highland Avenue and North Shirley Street

North Shirley Street between North Seaview Street and North 48th Street

North Winnifred, Shirley, and Bennett streets between North 46th Street and North 45th Street

North Grover Street between North 45th Street and North 43rd Street

North 43rd Street between North Grover Street and North Stevens Street

North 44th Street between North Verde Street and North Stevens Street

North 42nd Street between North Mullen Street and North Grover Street and between North Cheyenne Street and North Stevens Street

McBride Street between North Mullen Street and North Huson Street

North Ferdinand Street between North 39th Street and McBride Street

MAP: Repaving work in Tacoma's North End