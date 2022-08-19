Tacoma woman representing Washington state in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition

Leylah Leonard said her volunteer work is an extension of her passion for making peoples lives better.

SEATTLE — Tacoma’s Leylah Leonard is taking her message of positivity and anti-bullying on the road.

Leonard is representing Washington state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend.

The week-long event has state titleholders from across America participating in leadership training, workshops on advocacy, and mentoring sessions. Leonard will use these skills as a volunteer with the YMCA and said she is thrilled to be a part of the historic competition.

The 23-year-old was born with cerebral palsy. Leonard graduated from Foss High School in 2017.

Her mother said she attended Kiwanis Camp Kasey for 10 years and gained a lot of her confidence when we was away from home and surprised everyone when she declared she was competing for Ms. Washington. Earning the crown propelled Leylah to a national stage.

After being canceled in 2020, the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant was presented in a virtual format in 2021.

This weekend, the pageant is back live in person and celebrates the 51st year of advocacy through this event.

The pageant started in 1972 by a doctor who wanted to give women that used wheelchairs for mobility a platform to share their stories. The mission continues today in a nonprofit that’s powered by some dedicated volunteers. The Ms. Wheelchair America pageant is unique from similar pageants in that it’s not a beauty contest and focuses on advocacy, leadership and achievements. The woman selected to wear the crown will represent the 61 million Americans who are living with disabilities.

Leylah Leonard said her volunteer work is an extension of her passion for making peoples lives better and she joins representatives from 48 states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, who have been selected to compete.

Layla said she advocating for accessibility and wants everyone to belong and feel loved.

On Friday night, the representatives will give speeches and the crowning gala will be live streaming tomorrow night from Michigan.

Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.: Speech Night – Livestream