A Tacoma high school is taking field trips to the zoo to a new level.

The Science and Math Institute, a Tacoma School District high school, is on the property of the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

Joshua Nunez’s held his Wednesday Spanish class surrounding the zoo’s stingray exhibit.

“I think we see a lot more focus and desire to learn,” said Nunez.

Classes started in portables and park facilities throughout the Point Defiance Park in 2009, but this year the district opened a 500-student campus complex within the zoo’s boundary.

“Not many people say they get to go to school in a park,” said junior Lucas Bush.

Like his classmates, Bush had to apply for the school when he was in eighth grade.

WATCH: Inside Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo's classroom

Students need to win a lottery to be accepted into the school.

While many of the classes incorporate animals within the zoo, the students also study the forest in Point Defiance Park and the surrounding beach and Puget Sound.

“No matter what the topic is, there’s always something we can do in the community, the park, the zoo, that will expand our learning,” said Bush.

