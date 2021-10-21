Three people dead, one person seriously injured in east Tacoma shooting

Police said it is still an active scene and asked others to avoid the area.

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people are dead and one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Tacoma Thursday evening, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

Officers are still in the area of 4200 Everett Avenue as of 5:30 p.m. responding to the incident. Police say the scene is still "active."

Two women and one man were found dead at the scene. Tacoma firefighters took another man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That man's condition is currently unknown.

Police have locked down Lister Elementary School which is a block away from the shooting.

Police have yet not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

People are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate. Residents of the neighborhood are also asked to stay away if they are not already home.

Officers are in the area of 4200 Everett St for a shooting. Two females and one male confirmed deceased on scene. 1 male transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries. This is an active scene, please stay put of the area. PIO will be at the 4 sub, 400 E 56th St. pic.twitter.com/adQV6gFdvn — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 22, 2021

